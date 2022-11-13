Olly Murs pays surprise visit to Dublin pub to celebrate with local football team

The singer was in town to show his support for Baldoyle United’s over 35s team, who successfully defeated Ashbourne Utd 3-1 in the Byrne Cup final on Saturday

Olly Murs delighted fans after making a surprise appearance in a Dublin pub on Saturday to celebrate a local football team’s victory.

The singer was in town to show his support for Baldoyle United’s over 35s team, who successfully defeated Ashbourne Utd 3-1 in the Byrne Cup final on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he showed off the pitch as he said: “Nice to be in Ireland.

“Love it! Can't beat Saturday football. Come on!”

He later posted a photo of his longtime tour manager Mark Murphy, a native of Baldoyle, holding up the cup following the team’s victory.

“Get in!! 4 weeks of stress and pain! And ya played 70 mins and won. Proud of ya mate!! Great team, great lads!! UP THE BALDOYLEEEEEEE, love ya Marky,” the former X Factor star wrote.

After the match, Olly popped into The Racecourse Inn in Baldoyle for some celebrations with the team.

The pub shared a snap of him inside the venue posing beside a sign as they congratulated the boys in green and white on their win.

They said: “Welcome ! Olly Murs But more importantly BIG CONGRATULATIONS to the lads of Baldoyle United Football Club] on winner the cup !! Great bunch of lads & well deserved."

In the photo, Olly grinned as he pointed to a sign reading: “Welcome to The Racecourse Inn – live music, great food, great people”.

Social media users flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages for the team while sharing their love for Olly.

“Oh wow what a visitor,” one person wrote.

Another said: "Love Ollie he’s brilliant."

While a third chimed in: “Congratulations and well done to each and every player and all involved with the team."

Meanwhile, Baldoyle man Keith Brazil shared some photos of the match on Twitter and thanked Olly for showing up.

“What a day . Cup finals don't come that often. Great battle delighted we came out on top ⚪Big thanks to @ollymurs for the support at the game and along the way we appreciate it . Up the Doyle,” he said.