‘Older woman’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity behind pub speaks out for first time

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images — © Getty Images,

A woman has come forward claiming to be the “older woman” who took Prince Harry's virginity, saying she had a “passionate and sparky” encounter with the Duke as a teenager.

Sasha Walpole said she and the Prince had sex in a field whilst she was working as a groom at the then-Prince Charles' residence, Highgrove House.

The 40-year-old said the sex was “passionate and sparky” but between two friends.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Ms Walpole said the tryst actually happened in the summer of 2001, which would put him at 16 years old.

“I am the woman who took Harry’s virginity,” she said. “It was ­literally wham-bam between two friends.

“The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it.

“One thing just quickly led to another. We ended up on the floor.”

Ms Walpole, who now runs her own groundworks company, claims the pair had drank several shots of tequila at the time, with Prince Harry's security team out looking for him while they canoodled.

She said: “But we were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t. It was just a moment of passion — spontaneous, wild, exciting. Obviously I must have fancied him on some level, as he was sparky and up for a laugh.”

Ms Walpole added that she was shocked the intimate moment was shared in Spare, which is the best selling non-fiction book of all time.

Ms Walpole said: “No one warned me about the night being included in the book - and Harry, or his people, could have found me to tell me if they had wanted to do so.

“I lead a peaceful life — I didn’t invite this.”

On the encounter, Ms Walpole said that the two of them had been drinking at the Vine Tree Inn in Norton, Wiltshire, when they snuck off into a field behind the historic pub's car park.

In his memoir Spare, Harry writes about how he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman at the same age. He claims it took place in a field behind a “very busy pub” and that the woman treated him like a “young stallion”.

The book outlines how one of the Royal Family’s bodyguards Marko paid him a visit when he was still a pupil at Eton College in Windsor and told the Prince he had been sent to “find out the truth”.

Harry writes: “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away.

“One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”