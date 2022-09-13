NotMyKing hashtag trending in the UK as Charles III visits Northern Ireland

While millions celebrated the proclamation of Charles III, others were denouncing the new monarch

Protestors have taken to the streets of Britain now that Charles has taken the throne — © AFP via Getty Images

Just as King Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland as part of his inaugural tour, the #NotMyKing hashtag started trending around the United Kingdom.

While millions celebrated the proclamation of Charles III, others were denouncing the new monarch with the hashtag that is reminiscent of the ‘NotMyPresident’ hashtag landed at Donald Trump in recent years.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 last Thursday, her eldest son Charles automatically became the next king, with his formal proclamation held on Saturday.

While the British public have mourned the late monarch and celebrated the new King, others have voiced their anger.

People using the hashtag shared criticisms of the monarchy, of Charles himself, and a notable video of the new king displaying a lack of “manners” during his proclamation ceremony.

One of the most viewed examples of the hashtag was shared by the Twitter user @SymonHill who stated that he was “arrested” in Oxford for voicing his opposition to the proclamation of King Charles III.

“Can we be arrested simply for expressing an opinion in public? I was arrested under the Police Bill passed earlier this year. This is an outrageous assault on democracy. #NotMyKing,” he tweeted.

Writing online on Sunday, @SymonHill further explained his version of the alleged events. “When the proclamation was read out, I called out “Who elected him?”. 2 or 3 people told me to shut up. I responded (with an opinion, not an insult). Security guards grabbed me. Police took me off them and arrested me. I'll write a fuller account when I’m a bit calmer. #NotMyKing.”

The Twitter account @RepublicStaff, a non-profit organization aiming to replace the British monarchy with an elected head of state, also used the hashtag. “Charles has just dodged a multi-million-pound inheritance tax,” they wrote. “New monarchs are exempted from paying a tax the rest of us must pay, at significant cost to the taxpayer.”

Protestors have taken to the streets of Britain now that Charles has taken the throne — © AFP via Getty Images

Various figures have been put forward for exactly how much Charles will inherit from his late mother. Business Insider claims the total figure he’ll receive could reach as much as €600m, and he is exempt from paying British inheritance tax as stated in a rule set by the U.K. government in 1993.

Others raised the issue that the U.K. has seen two new leaders introduced in the space of a week, without a public vote.

“In the space of three days, we have a Prime Minister that 99.83% of the population never voted for, and a king and prince that 100% of the population never voted for,” wrote @dominicjroberts.

The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss was elected her members of the Conservative Party, not in a general election. “The UK is many things, but a democracy is not one of them. #NotMyKing #NotMyPrince #NotMyPM #AbolishTheMonarchy,” the Twitter user added.

Others continued to discuss the short video of King Charles III during his proclamation where he gestures for someone to move items off his desk.

“What a horrible bloke,” @ainger13 wrote as they called for the monarchy to be abolished. “All respect to the Queen but it's time the monarchy went, they’re just inbred ancestors of bullies who killed for power and believe they're better than others,” they wrote.

“Royalty summed up in one short video clip. Peasant clear my desk,” jibed @camdentown, going on to ask what he’s like behind closed doors when the cameras aren’t on him.

His mother’s funeral is due to take place this Monday as is expected to be one of the most watched TV events in modern history.

It is also expected to attract lots of protests as a growing number of the population feel completely cut off from the monarchy.