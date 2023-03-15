Nicola Peltz Beckham says she’s in a ‘throuple’ with Selena Gomez and husband Brooklyn

The couple have been spotted dining with the former Disney Channel star several times over the past few months and even rung in the new year together in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Nicola Peltz Beckham has joked that he and her husband Brooklyn Beckham are in a “throuple” relationship with Selena Gomez.

The couple have been spotted dining with the former Disney Channel star several times over the past few months and even rung in the new year together in Los Cabos, Mexico.

In fact, the trio have been so inseparable since they became close pals at the end of last year that fans have been speculating whether the Peltz Beckhams have invited Gomez into their marriage.

Nicola opened up about her friendship with Selena in a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, where she said that they jokingly refer to themselves as a “throuple”.

“Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.’ We are all three best friends,” the 27-year-old shared.

“I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time”.

Nicola said that she and Selena share a special connection as she sung her praises to the publication.

“I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever”.

The close-knit pals previously branded themselves a “throuple” during their New Year’s getaway to Mexico.

A holiday snap of the friends cuddling on a cot attached to their boat made waves on Instagram when Selena captioned the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”

“Facts,” Nicola commented.

And earlier this year, a pair of Irish lads bumped into Nicola, Selena, and Brooklyn in a California pub after missing their flight back to Dublin.

Tony McCabe and a pal decided to go for some drinks after getting stranded in Los Angeles and challenged Brooklyn to a game of pool while inside.

Tony took to Instagram to share snaps of him posing with David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son and said: “I’m told his dad was a good footballer and mum a Spice Girl but he's not a good pool player... ol man T kicked his ass!”

Selena later shared her own photos from the bar, which showed her aiming at a ball on the table beside Brooklyn and her new Irish friends.