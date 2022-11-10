Nick Cannon to become a dad for the 12th time

The presenter is expecting his third child with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shares 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Nick Cannon is set to become a father for the twelfth time.

The presenter is expecting his third child with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shares 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Abby revealed she was pregnant back in June but did not publicly confirm who the father was until now.

Earlier this week, she shared a meme to her Instagram Story that read: “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful”.

The DJ then wrote: “Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies, smh. Y'all be safe out there.”

It comes just days after Cannon confirmed he was expecting his second child with Alyssa Scott – his eleventh child overall.

The pair welcomed a son, who they named Zen, in July 2021 but they sadly lost the 5-month-old to brain cancer last December.

Meanwhile, Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and shares 5-year-old son Golden, 22-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, and 1-month-old son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell.

Read more Presenter Nick Cannon welcomes NINTH child while awaiting the births of two more

He has also fathered 4-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and welcomed the arrival of daughter Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole in September.

Cannon has not yet commented on becoming a father for the twelfth time.

However, after welcoming Onyx earlier this year, he shared an Instagram post in which he opened up about facing criticism on fathering children with several women.

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength,” he wrote.

“So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children.”