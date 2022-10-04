Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s ‘really struggling’ with body image during pregnancy

The Love Island star has revealed that pregnancy has made her body image struggles even harder to deal with.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has confessed that her pregnancy has only intensified her long-term battle with body image.

The influencer was candid with followers in a new YouTube video telling the story of her pregnancy so far.

"I am really, really struggling with my body at the minute,” she said.

"I knew that was going to be the thing I struggle with the most out of this whole entire journey.”

Molly-Mae (23) said that seeing the changes to her body throughout her pregnancy has been difficult.

"I’ve spoken bits about body image and stuff, I know it’s a really, really touchy subject but I just… I’ve always struggled with my body a bit basically. I’ve always been quite self-conscious of my body.”

"I’ve never really been like that girl that is excited to put on a bikini for a holiday or I don’t like summer and spring because I don’t like wearing revealing clothes,” she admitted.

"I’ve always struggled with body confidence is what I’m trying to say.”

The reality star went on to say that her body changing in pregnancy is “absolutely fine and it’s amazing” but it doesn’t change that she is still mentally struggling with her new body.

"I knew it was going to be hard for me and I think now that people are definitely starting to notice on my Instagram and stuff.”

Molly-Mae revealed that before she announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, she was receiving messages that made her “want to just curl up into a ball.”

The comments were “nothing bad,” but included fans discussing her weight gain and guessing if she was pregnant.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

"It’s a hard enough thing to see the change with your body without people recognising it and reminding you of those changes.”

The star has 1.69 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.7 million followers on Instagram.

She shared throughout the video how excited she was to announce her pregnancy publically to “make it real.”

“I literally just can’t explain how the shock literally overtook my body for the first month, 100pc. I just felt like every single day I was living an outer body experience, my emotions were something I’d never experienced before,” she said.

“I cried maybe five times a day for no reason. Just in tears over everything.”

“Every time we talk about it, it feels like we’re talking about a situation that’s not our own because it was a complete shock, I can’t lie.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury (23) have been together ever since they met on love Island four years ago.

In the video, Molly revealed she is six months pregnant, having kept the news under wraps until she announced she was expecting in a viral Instagram video at the end of September.