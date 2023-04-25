Molly-Mae Hague praised for sharing ‘refreshing’ unedited bikini snap

The former Love Island star jetted off to Dubai for a family holiday with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury and their newborn daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague was praised by fans this week for sharing some edited photos of her bikini body.

The former Love Island star jetted off to Dubai for a family holiday with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury and their newborn daughter Bambi.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 23-year-old shared a sun-soaked snap from the deck of a boat – raking in dozens of supportive messages from fans.

Molly-Mae looked stunning as she wore a white bikini and matching white linen pants while she accessorised with a red Celine cap and a flashy gold watch.

Baby Bambi also made an appearance, looking cool as a cucumber in her oversized, white-rimmed sunglasses.

The influencer’s followers flooded the comments section to praise her for showing off her bikini body just three months after giving birth, saying it was “refreshing to see”.

One person wrote: “I love your security in your post-baby body. You’re gorgeous and setting a great example for the youths.”

Another gushed: “I am here for the unedited photo, you are beautiful".

While a third added: “Love that you're showing your real body - you look incredible”.

And a fourth chimed in: “I love how body positive you are, after having my little bambino 9 weeks ago, it’s so refreshing to see you natural pictures with your family”.

It comes after Molly-Mae admitted that she’s been “struggling” with motherhood in an emotional video last month.

She opened up about how “overwhelming” the past few months have been for her in a YouTube Q&A.

“Becoming a mum is the best thing to ever happen to me but it is also the hardest thing that has ever happened to me,” she said.

“I have found it really really hard, the one word to describe it, to describe the past two months would be overwhelming.

“'Every single day you can't believe the 360 your life has taken, it is a very hard thing to wrap your head around, it is the biggest life change that no one can prepare you for.”

Molly-Mae then admitted she’d pushed her family and friends away once Bambi was born, which she regrets doing.

“That was just completely the wrong thing to do and I don’t think I should’ve done that,” she explained.