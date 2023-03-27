Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears as she admits being a mum is ‘overwhelming’

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bambi, with boyfriend Tommy Fury in January.

Molly-Mae was emotional as she spoke about struggling with being a new mum in her latest YouTube video

New mum Molly-Mae Hague has admitted that she’s been “struggling” with motherhood in an emotional new video.

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bambi, with boyfriend Tommy Fury in January.

And while becoming a mum was “the best thing to ever happen” to the 23-year-old, she opened up about how “overwhelming” the past few weeks have been in a YouTube Q&A on Sunday.

In the 11-minute video, titled ‘The truth’, Molly-Mae addressed her followers as she said: “I feel like there's just so much to say and so much to talk about that I literally don't know where to start.

“I don't feel like I'm being myself, and I don't know why I'm getting upset but I feel like I'm questioning everything I'm saying and what are people going to think if I say that.”

The influencer became emotional as she continued: “Nothing I say is making sense. My brain is jumbled and I don't feel like myself.

Molly-Mae and Tommy with baby Bambi

“Becoming a mum is the best thing to ever happen to me but it is also the hardest thing that has ever happened to me.

“I have found it really really hard, the one word to describe it, to describe the past two months would be overwhelming.

“'Every single day you can't believe the 360 your life has taken, it is a very hard thing to wrap your head around, it is the biggest life change that no one can prepare you for.”

Molly-Mae then admitted she’d pushed her family and friends away once Bambi was born, which she regrets doing.

“That was just completely the wrong thing to do and I don’t think I should’ve done that,” she explained.

It comes after Molly-Mae's boxer beau Tommy was criticised for leaving his girlfriend home alone with the new baby just weeks after she was born.

He left the pair to prepare for his fight against Jake Paul last month, which he narrowly won.

Tommy, who is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, addressed the backlash during a recent appearance on Loose Women.

“I'm not bothered about anyone's opinion, to be honest,” he said.

“As long as my family and my missus and my children think I'm doing alright, that's all that matters to me.

“And people can say what they want, but I'm away for her, to make sure she has a better future.”