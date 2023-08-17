Molly-Mae Hague admits she’s ‘struggling massively’ with post-baby body

The former Love Island star welcomed daughter Bambi with her fiancé Tommy Fury in January.

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted that she’s been “struggling massively” with her body image after giving birth to her first child earlier this year.

In a new video, the 24-year-old revealed that she has suffered with low confidence over the past few months and is now working with a personal trainer twice a week to help her get back into exercising.

“Some of you know how big a deal of that is to me. I have been struggling massively since Bambi has been born to get into swing of exercising again,” she told her fans, adding that she’s “really enjoying” their workout plan so far.

The mum-of-one also opened up about how she had been “trying to put some more effort” into her appearance after receiving some nasty comments from trolls.

She explained: “I had one message on Instagram where someone said that I looked like I was retaining water in my face and asked, ‘Where's the old Molly gone?’

“Those kinds of comments don't cut deep when you are feeling confident about yourself. But I'm not feeling confident about myself at the moment and that's when they do cut deep.”

She continued: “It's actually made me feel a little bit crap, I've been trying to make some effort recently.

“I've had a few humbling experiences this week and it's a bit rubbish when you're actually trying to make some effort.

“Instead of putting on a tracksuit, I chuck on a blazer instead or some cargos instead of a pair of joggers, just making small changes in my appearance and a bit more effort day to day.

“I just think it's humbling when you make a lot of effort and still look like a hot mess.”

Molly-Mae said that she understands that it will take her some time to be comfortable with her body again as she offered her advice to other new mums.

"It's most certainly a journey, one I'm not finding particularly easy, but I always knew the second I fell pregnant accepting my post-baby body wouldn't happen overnight.

“I'll get there. I'm hoping I'll fall back in love with a healthy, balanced lifestyle again soon.

“It's not happened quite yet but I know I need to be patient with myself. Post-partum mummas (who are) also struggling with this... Be kind to yourself."