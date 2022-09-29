Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they had baby names ‘picked from the day they met’

The Love Island star has shared first details about pregnancy since viral announcement video.

Love Island power couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have opened up about her pregnancy for the first time since her baby bump reveal went viral.

They “had a boy and girl name picked out from basically the day we met,” Molly-Mae confessed to her Instagram followers.

“We are sticking with the names we’ve had planned all along.”

The pair are expecting their first child together and Molly-Mae took to her stories to answer some burning questions.

The influencer admitted that “it was absolute torture” waiting to share the baby news with Tommy after she found out she was pregnant.

"I wanted to find the right way to tell him.”

Molly’s boxer boyfriend Tommy is as overjoyed as she is and the couple are excited to go baby shopping publically.

"Tommy and I would try and sneakily go into the baby section of shops and have loud convos like “what do you think your cousin would like for her baby shower” whilst looking at all the cute clothes we wanted to get.”

The original plan was to keep her pregnancy under wraps for 5 months, Molly revealed.

"I have been insanely lucky and haven’t had any sickness.”

"I was able to keep working and living life as usual which really helped me to keep it a secret,” she said.

"I know a lot of women experience such horrendous sickness throughout pregnancy and my heart truly goes out to them because I can imagine it’s just awful.”

The star has promised a tell-all YouTube video is on the way, though excited fans shouldn’t expect any footage of her announcing the baby news to friends or family.

"I absolutely love watching other people’s pregnancy reaction vids and I always imagined we would make one! But yeah I just wasn’t ready to get the camera out,” she admitted.

"I just didn’t feel ready to make videos/film things for a good while because I still couldn’t comprehend that I was pregnant myself.”

"Sometimes I still don’t believe it now (even though I feel the baby move).”

The Love Island runners-up made the announcement to Molly's 6.6 million Instagram followers with a sweet montage of their time on the reality show.

The video ended with a gorgeous black-and-white shot of Molly-Mae holding her bump.

"I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet," she said in the video.

The couple are both 23 and met during the fifth series of reality show Love Island in 2019. They have been together ever since.