Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon joins outgoing queen Pamela Uba on red carpet for Bat Out Of Hell opening

NEW Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon was kindly shown the ropes by outgoing beauty queen Pamela Uba at her first red carpet event since the Co Clare beauty won the title last week.

Both stunners graced the premiere of the new Bat Out Of Hell show at the Bord Gaís Energy Theatre in Dublin, which is based on the life of music legend Meatloaf.

A host of well-known faces took to the red carpet at the famous Dublin theatre for the opening night of the electrifying smash hit musical – including actor Ryan Andrews and his fiancée Michaela O'Neill.

Man-about-town Conor Ryan was also spotted checking out the two Harley Davidsons on the red carpet while 98FM’s Brendan O Loughlin, Laura Nolan from DWTS, Comedian Kevin McGahern and Norah Casey also stepped out on the night.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York’s City Centre in 2019.

The acclaimed musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Jim Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

In Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.