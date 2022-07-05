Michelle Heaton says her kids ‘went through things no child should’ as she battled alcoholism

‘I never put them at risk in a physical way, but they saw me being sick and were worried about mummy and wondering why she shouted’

Ex-RTE star Michelle Heaton has told how her alcoholism meant her kids “went through things no child should”.

The Liberty X singer is marking 14 months of sobriety since quitting drink and drugs and said her relationship with her children has never been stronger.

In an exclusive interview with OK! this week, the 42-year-old mum said: "As children, they should never have had to go through what they did.

“But they’ve both been amazing. We’re all each other’s biggest fans."

Michelle said that her husband Hugh was ultimately left to raise their kids as a single parent while she was in the midst of her three year cocaine and alcohol addiction.

Last year Michelle checked into the famous rehabilitation centre The Priory for recovery and help after finding herself at rock bottom.

Michelle revealed that she was “days from death” when she entered the rehab facility, and was told by a therapist that she “might not make it”.

After leaving rehab, Michelle said that what she had been doing “was a suicide mission."

“I was crying out for help when I couldn't actually ask for help. When you're an addict, it feels like there's no way out,” she said.

She also confessed that she had been drinking two bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka “virtually every day since 2018” until last September when she “hit rock bottom with the alcohol and had excruciating pains”.

“My doctor could feel my liver sticking out because I was so thin,” she recalled.

She previously admitted: "I felt like a bad mother — the worst. I’m so lucky I’ve got two beautiful children.

"They just want to see mummy well and they want to have ‘fun mummy’. They want me to play football with them, they want me to do their hair. It was those simple things that I wasn’t able to give them."

She added: "I never put them at risk in a physical way, but they saw me being sick and were worried about mummy and wondering why she shouted.

“And my husband wondered if I’d be alive when he woke up."

However, Michelle - who has since launched a range of menopause friendly clothing line called Fifty One Apparel – has now told the magazine that her relationships with her kids are better than ever before.

"Faith is currently in the midst of sitting her exams for secondary school, which she’ll be starting in September," the proud mum updates us. "It’s nerve-wracking, but I’m so proud of everything she’s achieved so far.

"She really is my best friend – even if that means I let her get away with murder – but she’s also my biggest supporter. So is AJ."

Michelle - who tied the knot to businessman Hugh Hanley in a romantic Bahamas ceremony in 2010 - also revealed that her marriage has gone from strength to strength since getting sober.

"Through everything that happened to me, Hugh was as lost as I was," she recalls. "He gave up hope because he couldn’t get his head around it.

"It’s only been in the last year or so, after finally being able to understand how to move on as a family, that we’ve felt like our old selves again."

She continued: "We’ve always had a rollercoaster relationship. When we first met, in a very short space of time I flew all the way over to Ireland to live with him, then through the marriage, careers, kids, menopause, drinking, we’ve had our highs and lows, but he’s absolutely always been my rock.”