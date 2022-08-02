Michael Owen ‘so proud’ as daughter Gemma places second on Love Island

The 19-year-old was a runner-up on the hit ITV dating show with her partner Luca Bish, while the crown went to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Michael Owen shared a sweet throwback snap with his daughter Gemma after the Love Island final on Monday night. Photo: Twitter

Michael Owen has reacted to his daughter Gemma placing second in last night’s Love Island final.

The 19-year-old was a runner-up on the hit ITV dating show with her partner Luca Bish, while the crown went to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

After the final episode of season 8 aired on Monday evening, Owen took to social media to share how proud he is of his daughter.

Posting a photo of the pair enjoying a meal at a restaurant, he wrote: “What a special girl. So proud of you, @gemowen_1. Now get home as we’ve all missed you.”

“She’s done us proud,” he added on Twitter.

Many of his fans and followers flooded the comments section with praise for Gemma.

One person said: “And she has Michael. A lovely girl who represented your family with grace and maturity which takes some doing in Love Island.”

Another wrote: “Very mature for her age with good values tbf… sign of good parenting”

A third added: “She’s done so bloody well, what an incredible young women! Gemma your manner and maturity are incredible and you deserve all the happiest and good stuff to come.”

And another fan said: “Was so mature for a 19 yr old well done Gemma”

Ahead of Gemma’s appearance on the show, the former Liverpool striker described the experience as “a father’s worst nightmare”.

Speaking to ITV he said: “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud.

“It’s probably a father’s worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You’ve got to be supportive.”

He later joked that he’d gone “all the way to Germany” to “avoid” watching his daughter on the show while commentating on an England’s Nations League match in June.

And he was notably missing from the annual Meet the Parents episode as his wife Louise visited the villa without him.

Speaking to Sky Sports' At The Races last month, he explained that his wife would be the only one attending the family reunion onscreen.

"My wife will do that duty. I'll represent the horses and she'll represent the daughter," he told the pundits.