Michael Fassbender gives glimpse into life as movie star and racing driver in new documentary

Real-time footage in his new YouTube series - Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans – shows a dramatic crash involving the actor

Michael Fassbender gives a look into his life as a movie star in a new fly-on-the-wall documentary on his dual life as an actor and racing driver.

Real-time footage in his new YouTube series - Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans – shows a dramatic crash involving the actor when a brush with another car smashes his front bonnet and his bumper to the dismay of his team.

But at the beginning of the first episode, it shows the Kerry superstar looking every inch the film star in dark sunglasses as he pulls up in his Porsche to the Killer in Los Angeles.

He shot the movie at the start of the year in his downtime from his new career as a driver for Porsche.

The documentary cameras give a look an intriguing look into behind-the-scenes shots of Fassbender driving a motorbike and a truck on a set in his role as an assassin.

The film, helmed by Gone Girl director David Fincher, centres around an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience, even as his clients continue to demand his skills.

In the documentary, Fassbender reveals he now only films movies in the off-season of his racing career.

“To have a very small window of opportunity to go to work, and then to be able to work with one of the best filmmakers out there, it was just a dream come true”, he says referring to Fincher.

“It felt really good to go back to work, the film that I've done before that was just before lockdown, but that was 2019, so I was definitely ready to go back to to go back to work."

He reveals they shot in quite a few locations over the five-month period when he was off the race track.

He said the director of Seven and The Social Network is looking for “perfection” behind the camera lens.

“To do that, within a take, however long that takes, it might be 40 seconds, it might be six minutes long, but within that timeframe, you're looking to do everything exactly as it should be.

“You've taken on board all the notes and there's plenty of them to digest. But at the moment when you're trying to deliver those notes. You're not thinking at all.

“It was a full-on shoot, very long hours, sometimes six-day weeks, so there was literally not enough time for me to get into the car and do any training whatsoever.”

A day after wrapping the movie in LA at the end of March he was on a plane back to a race track in Le Castellet, France.

Initially, the rusty Irish driver is seen in a series of crashes.

“That was scary, f**k, sorry bro”, says Fassbender to another racing colleague at one point.

The series filmed Fassbender across the spring and summer this year as he made prepared to make his debut as one of the elite race car drivers at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Oscar-nominated star followed in the footsteps of actors like Patrick Dempsey and Steve McQueen in getting to the grid at the most prestigious motorsport event in the world.

It took four years to make his transition from award-winning movie star to top race car driver.

Le Mans featured 60 racing cars taking two trips around the clock at the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans on Saturday and Sunday in the endurance race, which first began in 1923.