Mel C tells Ryan Tubridy she’s ‘going to make a Spice Girls reunion happen’
Sporty Spice Mel C said she is doing everything in her power to make a Spice Girls reunion happen.
Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show on Friday night, she hinted that the iconic 90s group could be getting back together.
"We do [owe it to the people],” she said.
"I am doing everything within my power to make it happen."
The popstar joined Tubridy on the show to discuss her new memoir Who Am I.
The book outlines her life as a megastar, and how she struggled with some elements of being famous when Spice Girls were at their peak.
She opened up on the show about how tough it was to constantly be criticised in the media, and how she was often pitted against other members of the group.
"One of the biggest things for us was the tabloid media,” she told Tubridy.
"The '90s were brutal in the way women were talked about. Nothing can prepare you for that.
"People commenting and criticising us all the time.
"We all got it in different ways. We were pitted against each other.
"It was always like 'Who's your favourite', 'Who's the best', 'Who's the worst', 'Who's the prettiest', 'Who's the ugliest'. And it's just like to read that as a young person, it's really cruel."
When The Late Late Show host asked the 49-year-old what narrative was made up about her in the media, she said she was seen as “unloveable”.
"I had my own issues and vulnerabilities,” she said.
"I was never dating anyone and if I did it was very short-lived and it was always like 'They've gone with someone hotter' and it was me that got dumped.
"They were just creating this narrative of a bit of a sad, lonely, unlovable [person] and if you're told that enough you're going to start thinking it."
Mel C is signing copies of her memoir Who I Am at Eason on O’Connell Street at 12pm today, September 24.
