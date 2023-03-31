Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed against her by half-sister Samantha
Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying that Markle’s statements were pure opinion and “not capable of being proved false”.
Meghan Markle has won a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.
The duchess had been accused by her relative of spreading “malicious lies” during an explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and alleged statements to journalists in 2020.
But on Thursday a Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying that Markle’s statements were pure opinion and “not capable of being proved false”.
Separately, Britain’s King Charles has told Ukrainians “I’m praying for you” on his visit to Germany after condemning the “unimaginable suffering” caused by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of their homeland.
Charles met families who escaped to Germany after he praised the nation’s “courageous, important and appreciated” decision to send “significant” military support to Ukraine, delivering the first speech by a British monarch to the German Bundestag.
“The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people”, he told the chamber.
“Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, together with our democratic values.”
Elsewhere at Tegel Airport, the King met recently arrived Ukrainians. To date, more than a million have sought refuge in Germany.
Today's Headlines
no brakes | Man (20s) arrested after leading gardaí on car chase through Dublin city
No chances | McGregor calls for armed protection after transgender lunatic massacre
'legend' | Tributes paid to ‘friendly’ hotel chef who died after altercation in Dublin city
'malicious lies' | Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed against her by half-sister Samantha
Price Hike | Homeowners hit as Bank of Ireland to increase mortgage rates again
DRUGS HAUL | Three arrested and €600k of cannabis seized after gardai search vehicles in Dublin
HOLIDAY ATTACK | Irishman (20) arrested after stabbing ‘compatriot’ in shoulder in Benidorm
Behind bars | Man who locked teen in bathroom before sexually assaulting her at party is jailed
F-ekin Delicious | ‘Tayto crisps have won a place in my heart’, says Love Island’s Ekin-Su
Attempted hit | Mob boss Christy Keane fortunate nurse was passing by on day he was shot