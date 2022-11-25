Meet the influencers looking pitch perfect at the World Cup as they cheer on their partners

Some of the world’s biggest football stars have managed to attract very influential and successful girlfriends and wives.

Meet the world’s most glamorous WAGs who will be supporting their men from the stands at this month’s World Cup in Qatar.

They may be models, influencers, designers, presenters, actors and dancers by day with hundreds of thousands of followers but while their other halves are playing for their country, the women are right behind them.

One of England’s newest up-and-coming stars even has an Irish bombshell on his arm. Few were surprised when Chelsea forward Conor Gallagher got the call up to Gareth Southgates’ squad but there was huge shock this week when we revealed his stunning girlfriend is from Cork.

She will be in great company though as some of the world’s biggest football stars have managed to attract very influential and successful girlfriends and wives.

Sasha Attwood (Jack Grealish) As the girlfriend of Jack Grealish, Sasha’s profile skyrocketed when he signed for Man City from Aston Villa for a mind-blowing £100million and instantly became an England hero.

The 26-year-old is a model and influencer, who has starred in huge ad campaigns including a huge deal recently with online fashion retailer boohoo.

The Elite Model star now has 148k followers on Instagram and is a firm favourite with the UK press.

Georgina Rodríguez (Ronaldo) Move over Posh Spice, there’s, a new queen in town. While her hubby Ronaldo throws his toys out of the pram and does attention-seeking interviews with Piers Morgan, Georgina is at home with all the kids.

Her Instagram however would suggest she has a bit of help as her lifestyle seems far too glamourous for a mum of four young kids and one older one.

The Argentinean-born Spanish model does however let us into her world outside of private jets and glitzy photoshoots with regular photos and videos of the Ronaldo family homes.

Anna Modler (Eric Dier) The recently-engaged model will put her hectic career on hold for at least a month while her man Eric Dier does his thing in Qatar.

While Her fiancé defends the England goal, Modler will be defending her home countries of Namibia and South Africa. Especially its wildlife as she is a huge animal welfare advocate on social media.

Her 110k followers love the mix of photo shoots and South Africa love bombing.

Pilar Rubio (Sergio Ramos) Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos married Spanish reporter and actress, Pilar Rubio a decade ago and the couple have four sons together – Sergio, Marco and Alejandro and Maximo.

Her 8.6 million followers are there for her fun reels from backstage on her various acting and presenting jobs as well as regular posts with the family.

Her dark hair and piercing blue eyes give her an obvious edge over her fellow WAGs but you get the impression, the former Economics student will be keeping to herself during the world as the younger partners enjoy the glamorous lifestyle.

Anna Lewandowska (Robert Lewandowski) Far from being her husband’s better half and mother to their two daughters Klara and Laura, Anna is also an athlete, sports activist, businesswoman, coach, personal trainer, dietitian, TV presenter and media personality.

Oh, and she is a multiple medallist from the European and Polish Karate Championships and she is the President of Special Olympics in Poland.

Her 4.6m followers adore her fashion and fitness tips and while her kids don’t feature on her socials se is happy to offer a few PDAs with her superstar striker husband.

Lisa Mueller (Thomas Muller) The German footballer’s wife, Lisa, is not your typical footballer WAG and has a successful career as a model and a professional horse rider. The couple met as teenage sweethearts at the age of 17 and married three years later in 2009.

Her Instagram feed proves she is as much a joker as her famous husband with lots of goofing around pics with the Bayern Munich superstar.

Jesica Sterling (David Ospina) He is the Colombian goalie and she is one of the country’s best known models.

The golden couple of South American football have two kids together, Dulce Maria and Maximiliano, and now live in Saudi Arabia where Ospina plays for Al Nassr.

The stunning couple have been together for nearly two decades and got married in 2012.

Fern Hawkins (Harry Maguire)

Fern is a seasoned pro at being a WAG these days as she was there by Harry Maguire’s side all the way through the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

She has had two kids since them though so her travel pans to the Middle East may be scuppered greatly this time around. She may not court attention as much as the others on this list but she has still amassed 100k followers on Instagram.

Paige Milian (Raheem Sterling) While she may be the fiancée of Raheem Sterling, Paige Milian is an ambitious young woman, working in sports manager and as a property developer, managing the properties she owns with her beauty.

The mum-of-two to Thiago and Thai has been engaged to the forward since 2018, but the pair have yet to tie the knot.

Like most proud mummy influencers, Paige shares plenty snaps of herself with her family to her 103k followers.

Andrea Salas (Keylor Navas) Salas is a famous Costa Rican model who has participated in Miss Hawaiian Tropic and has been married to international footballing star Keylor Navas since 2009.

The pair are both devout Catholic and Andrea is a huge fitness buff and even has her own fitness center called Electro Body Center. In a group with Germany, Spain and Japan it is likely that Keylor and his teammates won’t be spending long in Qatar.

Alice Campello (Alvaro Morata) Campello is a fashion designer and owner of a bag company called Avril, among other ventures.

In December of 2016 she got engaged to Spanish star Morata and they were married in Venice in 2017. The couple have three children and share their lives on social media to their millions of fans and followers.