Maura Higgins ‘shudders’ about trying to seduce ‘brother’ Tommy Fury on Love Island

Maura has stayed close friends with the couple since the three met on Love Island four years ago.

Maura Higgins has told how she “shudders” when she thinks about her attempt to seduce boxer Tommy Fury on Love Island, saying they now have a brother-sister relationship.

The Longford star poked fun at her antics as she shared her feelings on close friend Molly Mae Hague’s recent engagement to Tommy, describing the couple as “the same person”.

The Longford star also labelled the happy couple as a “match made in heaven” and said she knew the proposal was coming.

Tommy Fury, singer RuthAnne and Molly-Mae Hague

All three made the final with Tommy and Molly-Mae continuing to go from strength to strength, while Maura and her partner on the show – professional dancer Curtis Pritchard - split a few months after leaving the villa.

When she first entered the villa as a bombshell, Maura made a beeline for Tommy and made her interests in the sports-man known. However, it soon became clear that he only had eyes for Molly-Mae and the three became close with their friendship continuing outside of the villa.

Speaking on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Maura said: “I look at Tommy like a brother, and he looks at me like a sister.”

“You just can’t even think about it, even when you see a comment and it’s like – *shudders*.”

“It’s like a brother-sister relationship now. Yeah, I’m just so incredibly happy for them. I can’t f**king wait for the big day.”

“Honestly it will be the most perfect, beautiful wedding of all time and I just can’t wait.”

Tommy’s proposal to girlfriend and mother of his child Molly Mae went viral last weekend with the extravagant proposal in Ibiza including Dublin singer RuthAnne who performed her song The Vow as Tommy went down on one knee.

The song was used during a scene involving Molly Mae and Tommy on Love Island and Molly Mae is said to have been a huge fan of RuthAnne's since then, keeping in touch with the singer. The Dubliner was flown out for the performance by Tommy with the couple’s baby daughter Bambi also in attendance.

Maura Higgins

Speaking about how the engagement had been a long time coming, Maura said: “We all knew he was gonna do it soon.”

“I mean it was only like a few weeks ago when I was on the phone to them and I was like ‘Tommy – you need to propose, where’s this ring?’ and I was just like ranting down the phone.”

“And now it’s happened, and honestly he smashed it out of the park like it looked just so incredible.”

Speaking about Tommy and Molly Mae’s compatibility, Maura added: “She just looked so happy. I’m so happy for them, honestly they are a match made in heaven.”

“She’s literally the female version of him and vice versa. They are like the same person.”