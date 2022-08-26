Maura Higgins shares new snaps of her Parisian getaway with best pal Molly-Mae Hague

Maura also showed off her five star suite, revealing she had loved her trip so much she'd decided to extend it.

Maura Higgins has shared new snaps of her Parisian getaway with best pal Molly-Mae Hague.

The former Love Island star (31) and Molly-Mae, who she met during the fifth season of the ITV2 show, dressed for the occasion as they celebrated an evening on the tiles in the French capital.

Captioning the gorgeous pictures ‘Je Taim Para’, Maura looked the Parisian part in a shoulder frock which featured a boned corset and voluminous skirt.

Pictured on balcony of her swanky hotel Maura is pictured looking at the camera with breath-taking views of the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague in Paris

Later Maura and fellow Love Islander Molly-Mae who donned a gorgeous black gown for the evening, were seen holding hands as they strolled along the brightly-lit cobbled streets.

Molly’s silk dress featured an asymmetrical neck which she accessorised with a Chanel handbag, while she finished her look off with earrings from the French designer.

Maura also showed off her five star suite, revealing she had loved her trip so much she'd decided to extend it.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Molly- Mae commented on the snaps: 'Ahhhh my perfect girl'.

Later taking to her own social media she declared the trip a 'Quick stop in one of my favourite cities'.

The blonde beauty also took to her Instagram Stories as she shared a glimpse of her latest purchase.

Displaying a pair of pricey Hermes sandals she wrote: 'Can't believe I managed to get these at the airport'.

The Longford lady had returned to the City of Love to celebrate the launch of her Love Island co-star's latest collection with fast fashion giant PrettyLittleThing.

She had earlier taken to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to tell her followers all about the exciting trip, beginning with her “great idea” to get ready for the event while on the Eurostar from London.

“So, I thought it would be a great idea to do my makeup on the Eurostar...” she said as she pointed the camera at an orange blob of foundation that stained her white blazer.

“I don’t want to talk about it!” she laughed.

But despite the minor fashion faux-pas, the 31-year-old still managed to look fantastic with a dewy makeup look and her hair slicked back in a trendy bun.

She wore a matching white suit with a black bracelet underneath and accessorised with a black Chanel crossbody bag.

Maura then shared some clips from the luxurious event, which took place in a marquee decked out with hundreds of blush roses scattered around a golden Eiffel Tower replica while a blown-up photo of Molly-Mae welcomed guests.

She also made sure to get a black and white photo with Molly-Mae in the PrettyLittleThing photobooth before the group headed out for a spot to eat at the upmarket Cesar Paris restaurant

It’s the second time Maura has made a trip to Paris this summer, after she reportedly went on a romantic trip with rumoured fling, former Crystal Palace footballer Connor Wickham.

And while the pair have since called it quits, they enjoyed a few days of sightseeing and sampling the best of the French capital’s restaurants.