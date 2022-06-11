Maura Higgins posts fresh pictures from Mykonos following reports of new romance

Recent reports that indicate Maura is in a relationship with Milton Keynes Dons footballer, Connor Wickham

Maura posted new pictures from the exotic Greek island of Mykonos

Maura Higgins has posted new pictures from the exotic Greek island of Mykonos where she is currently enjoying a sun-drenched holiday.

Sharing the images on her Instagram stories, the Longford beauty is seen taking a photo into a mirror while posing in a beautiful bedroom.

She also posted pictures of a cat and signs with the word ‘Nammos’ and ‘Mykonos’ on a wall which give away her whereabouts.

Nammos Mykonos is described on its website as a “flashy complex with luxury shopping, a seafood restaurant & a chic beach bar with sun loungers” with “a world-famous elite seaside restaurant”.

It follows recent reports that indicate Maura is in a relationship with Milton Keynes Dons footballer, Connor Wickham (29).

Maura had hinted that she was in a new relationship after enjoying a trip to Paris last month with a mystery man.

Her most recent romance in the public eye was with Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice. The sudden split came amid reports the dancer wanted to concentrate on the hit show leaving Maura devastated.

However, it seems the brunette beauty has found love again with footballer Connor after the couple jetted off on holiday together.

Maura shared on Instagram that she is currently in sunnier climates after surprising close friend and hairdresser Carl Bembridge for his birthday.

A source told The Sun: "Maura keeps her cards close to her chest but she seems totally mad on Connor.

"A good friend of hers put them in touch and they have been talking for some time.

"Connor and Maura went to Paris last month and it ended up being so romantic."

Although Maura didn’t show off her new man’s face during her Paris trip in May, she did share a series of snaps from her city break, including a stunning selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Captioning the post, she said: "Fight for your fairytale."

She also gave fans an insight into her trip by showing off more views of the Eiffel Tower as well as some of the meals she enjoyed.

One photo shows a tasty truffle pasta paired with a glass of red wine, while her mystery man gorged on a steak with a side of fries.

The 31-year-old also tapped back into her childhood spirit with a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Maura has most recently appeared on the new season of Cooking With The Stars.

She previously dated fellow Love Island star Curtis Pritchard after they finished fourth on the dating series, and later dated Chris Taylor from the series.