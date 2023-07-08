Maura Higgins pays tribute to tragic pal killed in bike crash six years ago

‘Six years without my best friend…I miss you every single day’

Maura Higgins has paid tribute to her late best friend Andrew Rowan who died in a tragic accident six years ago.

The digger driver was only 26 when he died after his motorbike collided with three cars in Athlone in July 2017.

Writing on the sixth anniversary of his death, Maura said she misses her “angel” every single day.

“Six years without my best friend…I miss you every single day my angel,” she wrote alongside a video montage of Andrew and herself together.

His death was a turning point in Maura’s life and one that she regularly speaks about.

Maura has previously shared her experiences to help those going through similar struggles.

During an Instagram Q&A, the model was asked: “Sad one but looking for advice on ways to cope with losing your best friend. Lost mine in August.”

In reply, Maura revealed how she had gone through a similar situation, losing her best friend a few years ago.

The Longford native wrote: “I am truly sorry for your loss. I know the pain you’re going through as I lost my best friend a few years ago and unfortunately it’s going to be a bumpy road BUT you need to feel every single emotion & there will be lots of different ones.”

“Everyone deals with it differently but allow yourself to grieve. Talk to your loved ones about how your feeling. Get fresh air & please remember you are going to be ok.”

Maura has also previously spoken about how Andrew’s death made her gain a different perspective on life, choosing to live in the moment and not look to the future so much.

“Losing my best friend Andrew” is the biggest emotional challenge she’s faced, she told Fabulous Magazine.

“He was killed in a motorbike accident four years ago. That was definitely the worst time of my life. That experience taught me to live every day in the moment.”

“I get the question so many times: ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’, and I can’t answer it because after that happened, I vowed to just enjoy every day and now I will not look to the future too much.”

“You’re just not ready for something like that. It was awful.”

Last year, Maura offered a similar tribute to Andrew when she took to Instagram to share some black and white videos of the pair, which included clips of them driving together as well as giggling in bed and posing on a night out.

Captioning the video, the Longford lady said: “Sorry I’ve been MIA... Took some time to myself as it’s that time of year. Another year without my best friend. I love you and miss you.”

Maura has previously opened up about her guilt over Andrew’s death, saying she used to “blame herself” as she declined an invitation to meet him that evening.

“For so long, I used to think that if I had gone for dinner with him that day, when he had asked, he wouldn't have been on that motorbike,” she recalled.

“My family kept saying to me, 'Maura, you can't think like this, it was going to happen', but I just kicked myself for so long and got worked up about it for so long.”

She added that she saw Andrew just hours before he was killed.

“He arrived down on the motorbike. I asked him, ‘Why are you on the motorbike?’ because he never used to drive it, and he said ‘Oh, it's a good day [to drive it], you know?’ And then he left.”

Maura’s ex-boyfriend, car salesman James Finnegan, broke the tragic news to her.

“It was a blur, I think I was in shock for a lot of it. I didn't break down properly until late into that night,” the 31-year-old said.

“I was still sitting on my sofa and James was with me, and I remember something came into my head and just hit me, and I couldn't physically breathe. I was having such a panic attack. It took me a long, long time to be okay again.”

Maura pays tribute to her late best friend every year on the anniversary of his death.

The previous year she posted an emotional message to her pal online with a black and white photo of the pair together.

“Another year has passed... but you’ll always be in my heart, because in there you’re still alive. LOVE YOU ALWAYS,” she wrote.

Andrew left behind parents Tom and Margaret, siblings Thomas and Susan, and devastated best friend Maura and her sisters Becki and Louise, who grew up with him.