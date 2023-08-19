Maura Higgins and new boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton share holiday snaps from Fiji

Maura is currently in Fiji where she jetted out to film the US version of Love Island

Maura Higgins and her new boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton have shared new snaps from a holiday which they appear to have shared together.

On both Maura’s and Bobby’s Instagram pages are similar shots of sandy beaches and blue seas, taken from a boat.

Maura is currently in Fiji where she jetted out to film the US version of Love Island.

The Longford beauty, who made a name for herself during the 2019 season of the reality dating show, announced earlier this summer that she was set to join the show as a social media ambassador.

Bobby confirmed his romance with Love Island favourite Maura with an Instagram snap of the pair holding hands in a car earlier this summer.

The couple were first spotted cosying up on a date in London and have since been pictured packing on some PDA by the pool during an Ibiza getaway.

It was later reported how Bobby’s ex-wife Rachel “approves” of his relationship with Maura.

The Daily Mail reported on how their divorce was finalised last year and Rachel sees it as Bobby is free to date whoever he wants.

“Due to his career, she has been fully prepared that he may well end up with someone in the public eye,” it was reported.

Maura's romance with Bobby is her first serious relationship since her 2021 split from Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice who were together for four months.

However, Maura later removed all the photos of her with Giovanni when they suddenly parted ways.

As well as dating Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor, who both starred alongside Maura on Love Island in 2019, the presenter was also rumoured to have dated the footballer Connor Wickham and former TOWIE's Joey Essex.

Maura burst onto our screens after rocking the Love Island villa back in 2019 and has since cemented herself as a successful businesswoman, working as a brand ambassador for Boohoo and Ann Summers, while doing sponsorships for brands like Bellamianta, Oh Polly, and Revolve.

She has also dipped her toe in TV with stints on Glow Up Ireland and This Morning, and her modelling career has taken off after she was signed with celebrity modelling agency Elite Models in 2021.

The 32-year-old's latest gig is her most exciting by a mile, however, when she announced that she’s the new face of Love Island USA.

The villa alumna declared: “I'M BACK!!!!!!!!!” on Instagram where she added that she will be “Bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa”.

The programme's official Instagram also shared the news with a photo of Maura in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress alongside a caption reading: “This just in… Maura Higgins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer!”