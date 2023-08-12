Maura Higgins admits she ‘ruined everything’ in Love Island villa with fake tan

‘I'm an Irish girl and I need my fake tan’

Maura Higgins has revealed how she “ruined everything” in the Love Island villa with her fake tan that subsequently led to a ban on the beauty product.

The former Love Islander put her hands up, saying how her use of fake tan and the mess it made of the sheets meant follow up contestants are not allowed to bring it into the villa.

The 32-year-old model and TV star has been opening up about her experiences from behind the scenes when she appeared on the ITV2 competition's 2019 series alongside Molly-Mae Hague and eventual winner Amber Gill.

Fellow islander Chloe Burrows had explained that producers had stopped all islanders from bringing in fake tan and eyelash extensions into the villa during the 2021 summer series.

Chloe, who was coupled up with Toby Aromolaran and went on to be runner-up in the final, said she was disappointed and surprised by the rules.

"I'm fake tan and eyelashes 'til I die and then I went in there and they were like, 'Yeah you're not allowed fake tan because of the bedsheets'," she explained.

In an interview with Insider, Maura said she was relieved to have been allowed to take her fake tan inside the villa when she went on the show.

"But I've heard they've banned fake tans, and I said to myself, 'Thank God that I did it when I was allowed'," she admitted.

"I caused the ban because I ruined everything in that villa and I did not care. I'm an Irish girl and I need my fake tan."

But she admitted her guilt that future islanders will no longer enjoy the same freedoms.

"It's probably my fault. I'm sorry to everyone else," she added.

In other revelations, Maura claimed that producers ended up having to convince her to "get glammed up" every night.

"If I had my way I'd be in my pyjamas all day and all night," she declared.

Maura made it to the final with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard during her season, with the pair ending up in fourth place.

Maura also recently revealed the most “disgusting” thing she did on Love Island in 2019.

Speaking to Page Six, Maura admitted that she got so used to being filmed all the time that she eventually forgot that there were any cameras in the villa at all – meaning she was caught saying and doing some “filthy, disgusting” things.

“At the beginning when you’re new to it, you take off your microphone and you leave it outside the [toilet] door because you’re like, ‘I don’t want anyone listening to me,' ” she explained.

“But after about a week that completely goes out the window. You do not care.

“I was changing tampons in the dressing room, that’s how comfortable you get”.

The 32-year-old said that she got to explore parts of the villa that she never got to see as a contestant.

“Obviously, we know that there are so many cameras, but there’s [also] so many tech rooms with all the different screens.

“There’s this room with a massive long table and a massive screen where the execs of the show sit down and watch.

“I remember going, ‘Oh my god, do you reckon people did this in the UK and watched me because I was disgusting?’ And they were like, ‘Oh 100pc, they were watching you.’

“You really don’t think about that when you’re on the show,” she added.

Last month, Maura Higgins confirmed her new role with Love Island USA with an Instagram post, writing: “I'M BACK!!!!!!!!!” before adding that she will be “bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa”

The programme's official Instagram also shared the news with a photo of Maura in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress alongside a caption reading: “This just in… Maura Higgins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer!”