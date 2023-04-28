Man United legend Brian McClair looks like Gandalf to ‘annoy my mother’

The former striker’s new barnet started off as a lockdown experiment.

Former Man United ace and Gandalf lookalike, Brian McClair, grew his beard as an experiment during lockdown in an attempt to niggle at a relative.

Despite being mistaken by many for a homeless man, the Scottish ex-footballer has no regrets about his decision to go for the bohemian look.

“I do it because it annoys my mother,” Brian said.

McClair spoke with ‘FourFourTwo’ magazine about how his startling new appearance came about.

“I'm not too sure what happened. I started it off as an experiment during lockdown.

“I have had it trimmed a few times, but it allows comments like I'm channelling my inner Gandalf, or allows me to reply to suggestions that I might be homeless,” he said.

Brian McClair

The ex-Celtic star added that he now calls himself "Chocrates" because "I'm a philosopher now."

McClair changed his name as it sounds like his legendary "Choccy" nickname.

Brian also gave some gas insights into the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, who apparently used to wash footballers’ cars when they were teenagers.

McClair said he was handed a tape of early Oasis songs, before their global fame, and that older brother Noel was “quite partial to a Penguin” and coffee during his work washing cars.

While he has had no interaction with Noel since those early days, McClair did have a run-in with Liam Gallagher later on – alongside fellow Man United legend Nicky Butt.

Oasis

“We were out somewhere and Liam was saying to Nicky Butt, "I'm the hardest in Oasis. You think you're the hardest at United? Let's sort this out - we'll have a scrap.

“There hadn't been any conversation or fall-out, and Liam wasn't drunk. It was funny. A fight didn't happen. Butty just said "Pfft, whatever,” Brian said.

Chocrates now runs the ‘Life with Brian podcast’ which he set up during the pandemic.

McClair said he was always happy to buzz with fans - if they recognise him and accept who he is.

He said it led to bizarre situations where his friends were asked for autographs - despite sitting next to the fans.

McClair was one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s first signings at Manchester United in 1987. He played at Old Trafford for 11 years, scoring 127 goals.

His spell with the club coincided with one of Man United's most glorious spells as regular trophy winners, with 15 competition wins during McClair's time, including four Premier League titles.

He also returned to the Red Devils as director of the youth academy for a decade.