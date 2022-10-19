Love Island’s Chloe and Toby hint at shock split just weeks after proposal rumours
Just last month, Chloe (25) revealed Toby (23) had already popped the question but she “said no.”
Love Island runners up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have reportedly called it quits one year after meeting in the villa.
The pair were fan favourites following a dramatic get-together last summer, with many fans thinking they were “in for the long run.”
Toby has now denied the claims on Instagram, saying “I didn’t propose lol.”
A source told the Daily Mail that the couple “put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn't worked out between them.”
"There's been no wrongdoing, they have simply grown apart, and over time realised it's better for them both to split.”
“Naturally, Chloe has found the breakup difficult,” they said, “but being able to spend time abroad with Millie has given her the space she needed to start moving on.”
The blonde bombshell jetted off to Morocco with fellow Love Islander – and winner – Millie Court who split from Reardon earlier this year.
The couple won the season together but ending things this summer as they were both “ready for new chapters,” Millie said.
Chloe tweeted that she “f***ed off for a week” to clear her head with friend Millie, fuelling break-up rumours on Sunday evening.
It appears their relationship hit a sudden end, after the pair spent last month celebrating Chloe's birthday.
On his celebratory post, Toby called her “the second pea in my pod.”
Fans took to social media to reveal their reactions to the news.
"No way Chloe and Toby from Love Island split up,” one said. “I am devastated.”
"Toby and Chloe breaking up is kinda sad,” another added. “I really thought they were in it for the long run.”
"I was really rooting for them,” one fan tweeted.
