Love Island star says she is single months after holiday with Irish footballer ex

Former Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has opened up about her relationship status months after speculation she had reunited with Irish footballer Aaron Connolly.

The couple rekindled their romance last year after calling it quits in 2021 just before Lucinda entered the villa.

They split again after their reunion, however, they it seemed they were back on after they celebrated Lucinda’s birthday together. In January the couple flew to New York together.

However, in recent months Lucinda has been enjoying herself on a number of luxury holidays with pals and during a Q&A on her Instagram stories, she addressed her relationship status.

Lucinda Strafford

Responding to a question asking if she was seeing anyone, Lucinda replied: “I am single and really not looking for anyone either.”

She added that there had been “lots of Qs on this”.

Aaron plays for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as the Republic of Ireland national team. He was most recently on loan to Hull.

The Love Island star and influencer had previously confessed her relationship with the Galway native was not “the best relationship ever.”

However, earlier this year it seemed the pair had given things another shot when they shared snaps of their trip to the Big Apple.

Lucinda shared photos from her first-class flight from London Heathrow to JFK Airport.

She also shared pictures as she posed in Manhattan with a coffee and pastry from American Doughnut chain Dunkin’ Donuts.

Meanwhile, Connolly shared pictures as he posed at Times Square.

Lucinda was previously hit with allegations that she was still secretly with the footballer when she arrived in the villa, rumours she quickly refuted.

"I am completely and utterly single," she told the Daily Mail.

Lucinda with ex Aaron Connolly

"Never in a million years would I go on Love Island if I was in a relationship, and I'm sure if I had a boyfriend, he wouldn't be very happy with it either.”

“We ended quite dramatically at the start of March,” she said of her relationship with Aaron, “but then we made friends, and we share a dog, it's a shared dog and he's been looking after it.”

“It was at my mum's house and my mum couldn't look after three dogs, so it seemed right, he was looking after it. We broke up quite a while ago now, but the ship has definitely sailed between him and me,” she added.

He had no idea I was going on Love Island, and it was a shock to him. Apparently, he drove me to the airport, which is a complete and utter lie, I got a taxi.”

"Hopefully, he's moved on and I definitely have. It was a funny rumour!”