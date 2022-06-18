Little Mix's Perrie Edwards engaged to footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

In August of last year, Perrie welcomed her first child with footballer Alex who she has been in a relationship with since early 2017.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has revealed that the “love of my life” Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got down on one knee to propose to her…and she said… YES!

Taking to Instagram the singer posted a beautiful picture of England and Liverpool footballer Alex proposing to her against the backdrop of a stunning sun set.

She declared: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

Edwards confirmed their romance in February of that year after weeks of speculation, sharing a photo on Instagram showing them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Edwards (28) announced she was pregnant in May, sharing a photo of her bump on Instagram alongside the caption: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

She later shared the news of the birth on Instagram, posting a black and white close-up photo of the baby’s hand on its face, and another of the child’s foot resting on her partner’s hand.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

She wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

A second photo showed Oxlade-Chamberlain cradling her from behind.

He wrote on his own page: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad. bring on the sleepless nights.”

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the world’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Jesy Nelson later left the group, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Last month, Perrie kitted out baby Axel in a full Liverpool FC kit - complete with 'Daddy' across the back - as they watched Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield Stadium.

After the final whistle blew, Perrie and Axel joined the midfielder (28) on the iconic pitch for a series of cute snaps.

Perrie has previously gushed about motherhood, saying: "Most amazing experience of my life, literally can't explain how amazing it was. He [Axel] is just the best."

Alex and Perrie started dating following the high-profile singer's split from fiancé Zayn Malik.