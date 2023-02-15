Linda Nolan shares ‘emotional’ health update after starting new treatment

The 63-year-old singer was diagnosed with untreatable secondary breast cancer back in 2006.

Linda Nolan has shared an “emotional” health update with her fans after starting a new treatment.

The 63-year-old singer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of girl group girl The Nolans alongside her sisters, was diagnosed with untreatable secondary breast cancer back in 2006.

The following year, she was diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm, as well as secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Had another great day today, trying out a brand new lymphedema treatment. I’m astonished by the results and a little bit emotional.



Can’t wait to show you the full before and afters in a few weeks time ❤️❤️❤️ — Linda Nolan (@LindaNolan_) February 14, 2023

In March 2020, Linda was told that her cancer had affected her liver and underwent chemotherapy a few months later.

Now, Linda has given fans an update on her condition and said she is “astonished” after receiving a brand-new treatment for her lymphedema.

She revealed: “For the past 15 years, this is something that has plagued me and now it’s gotten worse - I now have it in my right arm. Lymphedema is when one or both arms or legs swell up.”

Lymphedema is a condition by removal of or damage to the lymph nodes.

Linda said hers had occurred due to her ongoing cancer treatment.

She went on to share that she’s also heartbroken about not being able to wear her wedding rings anymore due to arm swelling caused by lymphedema.

“Because of my treatment, my arms and hands are swollen so I can’t get them on, so they’re kept in a special place,” she explained.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, she wrote: “Had another great day today, trying out a brand new lymphedema treatment. I’m astonished by the results and a little bit emotional.

“Can’t wait to show you the full before and afters in a few weeks’ time”.

Linda’s followers flocked to the comments section to send on their well wishes and support.

“Big huge hugs and love to you and your beautiful family. I think you've got this, well done!!!” one person wrote.

Another said: “Sending you lots of positive thoughts. So pleased things are going well for you.”

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend after just over a year together

Read more Jedward offer to host Big Brother after confirmation reality TV show will return in 2023

A third chimed in: “Keeping everything crossed and hoping for good results. Lots of love”.

While a fourth added: “I admire your strength and that of your sisters”.

Linda admitted last year that the thought of dying from cancer “scares” her sometimes, although she tries her best not to think about it too much.

“Dying scares me,” she told Woman & Home.

“I try not to dwell on it. I say I’m living with cancer, not dying from it, but there are times it really hits me.”