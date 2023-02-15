Linda Nolan shares ‘emotional’ cancer update after starting new treatment
The 63-year-old singer was diagnosed with untreatable secondary breast cancer back in 2006.
Linda Nolan has shared an “emotional” health update with her fans after starting a new cancer treatment.
The 63-year-old singer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of girl group girl The Nolans alongside her sisters, was diagnosed with untreatable secondary breast cancer back in 2006.
The following year, she was diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm, as well as secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.
Had another great day today, trying out a brand new lymphedema treatment. I’m astonished by the results and a little bit emotional.— Linda Nolan (@LindaNolan_) February 14, 2023
Can’t wait to show you the full before and afters in a few weeks time ❤️❤️❤️
In March 2020, Linda was told that her cancer had affected her liver and underwent chemotherapy a few months later.
Now, Linda has given fans an update on her condition and said she is “astonished” after receiving a brand-new treatment.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, she wrote: “Had another great day today, trying out a brand new lymphedema treatment. I’m astonished by the results and a little bit emotional.
“Can’t wait to show you the full before and afters in a few weeks time”.
Linda’s followers flocked to the comments section to send on their well wishes and support.
“Big huge hugs and love to you and your beautiful family. I think you've got this, well done!!!” one person wrote.
Another said: “Sending you lots of positive thoughts. So pleased things are going well for you.”
A third chimed in: “Keeping everything crossed and hoping for good results. Lots of love”.
While a fourth added: “I admire your strength and that of your sisters”.
Linda admitted last year that the thought of dying from cancer “scares” her sometimes, although she tries her best not to think about it too much.
“Dying scares me,” she told Woman & Home.
“I try not to dwell on it. I say I’m living with cancer, not dying from it, but there are times it really hits me.”
She went on to share that she’s also heartbroken about not being able to wear her wedding rings anymore due to arm swelling caused by lymphedema.
“Because of my treatment, my arms and hands are swollen so I can’t get them on, so they’re kept in a special place,” she explained.
