Lily Allen blasts ‘spineless’ tributes to Sinéad O’Connor

Lily Allen has blasted those she says are paying “spineless” tributes to Sinéad O’Connor - and suggested many of them didn’t stand up for her when she was alive.

Actor Pedro Pascal echoed Allen’s sentiments in his own separate social media post, sharing a photo of Sinéad with the comment: “Stop treating women like shit when they’re alive”.

Expressing her frustration at some of the tributes, Lily took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“It’s hard not to feel incensed when there are so many people posting about Sinead and how fearless she was, people who would never in a million years align themselves with anybody who stood for something or had anything remotely controversial to say. It’s so spineless,” she tweeted. “If you can’t stand up for people in life don’t do it in death.”

She added: “It’s also troubling that people have seemingly felt so empathetic towards her but didn’t feel that they could show it or express it for some reason. Until they died. What does that say about us?”

The 56-year-old Dublin passed away in London last week, leading to an outpouring of tributes here and internationally.