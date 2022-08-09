Lewis Capaldi tries his first chicken fillet roll with Niall Horan in Mullingar

The musicians made their way over to Niall’s hometown of Mullingar on Saturday for the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann.

Niall and Lewis were spotted tucking into some chicken fillet rolls in Mullingar over the weekend.

Niall Horan brought Lewis Capaldi to get his first chicken fillet roll over the weekend.

And during their travels, former One Direction star Niall made sure to introduce Lewis to a beloved Irish delicacy: the chicken fillet roll.

The moment was one for the history books too, as it was the Scottish singer-songwriter's first time trying the staple treat.

A video captured by a fan shows the pair sitting outside a Spar on Mullingar’s Dominick Street, where they can be seen tucking into their rolls and guzzling some water.

“It’s decent, isn’t it? It’s what I had every day for my lunch,” Niall tells Lewis in the clip.

After grabbing a spot to eat, the pair visited a string of landmarks around Mullingar, including the iconic Joe Dolan statue on Market Square, who Lewis said was “the true king of Mullingar!”

Niall also climbed inside a window of a pub to play a few tunes with a trad band before driving Lewis around the town, who was keen to practice his Irish language skills.

In a clip shared by TG4, a fan can be heard asking: “Conas atá tú?” (meaning “how are you?” in English), to which Lewis cheekily responded: “Póg mo thóin” (meaning “kiss my ass”) to an eruption of laughter.

It comes after the pair delighted crowds when they took to Grafton Street on Friday for an impromptu musical performance.

Niall and Lewis surprised a thrilled young busker, Jacob Koopman, by joining him for a rendition of Lewis’ hit song Before You Go.

Dozens of delighted onlookers enjoyed the free performance by the huge music stars and their new busker friend.

While in Dublin, the pals were spotted at the Guinness Storehouse, and some fans believe that they may have visited the tourist attraction to film something with the alcohol brand.

Guinness also shared a photo of the pair having a singsong while clinking their pint glasses together, further hinting that a project is in the works.

“Good things coming,” Guinness captioned the post.