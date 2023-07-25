LeBron James’ son Bronny (18) suffers cardiac arrest during basketball training

The spokesman said medical staff treated James, 18, on site and he was taken to hospital, where he was in a stable condition after leaving intensive care.

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was taken to hospital after going into cardiac arrest during basketball practice in Southern California on Monday, a family spokesman said.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the spokesman said.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the USC Trojans next season.

He was one of the top high school prospects in the country.