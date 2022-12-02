Laura Whitmore pays tribute to ‘dream job’ as Celebrity Juice ends after 14 years on air

As the award-winning show is coming to an end Dublin star Laura said her goodbyes on Instagram

Laura Whitmore has marked the end of Celebrity Juice with an emotional tribute to her "dream job.”

The award-winning comedy series announced in June that it would not be returning for a 27th season, coming to a close after 14 years on air.

Laura took over from Holly Willoughby as captain in 2020, now saying she is “so grateful to have been part of the show.”

"A reminder of the importance to play and be silly,” she captioned a collection of Instagram photos.

"I watched @celebrityjuiceofficial before I worked in telly and it’s still a pinch me moment that I called it a job. It never felt like work. In fact it was like a night off from the madness of other things going on in my life.”

“Massive life changes happened during my time as team captain and I feel so thankful that this was the show I was doing when pregnant and first dealing with being a parent.

" It was a much needed injection of fun! And my awesome glam team for always making me feel fabulous!”

“Thanks @keithlemon you have made so many people laugh and brought so much joy.

“You truly are a special soul with a kind heart. Can’t wait to see what you do next. FANKS for having me along on the ride!” she said.

Special farewell episodes of the iconic show are set to feature former stars like Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton.

It is the second show this year that Laura has said goodbye to, announcing her departure from Love Island earlier this year.

Maya Jama is set to take over from the Dublin TV personality as villa life jets off to South Africa for the winter series.

Keith Lemon and Laura Whitmore. Instagram / @thewhitmore

Sharing news of her departure on Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”