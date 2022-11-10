Kym Marsh opens up about ‘money worries’ as teenage mum to two young kids

The Strictly Come Dancing star was a single teen mum in the 1990s and sometimes struggled to make ends meet

Kym Marsh has opened up about having to make “tough choices” as a teenage mum living on the poverty line.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who rose to fame after joining the band Hear'Say in 2001, was a single teen mum in the 1990s and sometimes struggled to make ends meet.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, she detailed her the worries she had while raising her two eldest children, David (now 26) and Emilie (now 24), whom she shares with ex Jack Cunliffe.

“When I was a young mum I struggled with money worries,” Kym explained.

“I had my first child, David, when I was 18 and my second, Emilie, when I was 21.

“During those early childhood years there were times when being able to heat the home and put food on the table was a worry. We had a very tight budget and had to make tough choices.”

She continued: “I was lucky enough to have my children's father and a big family network to help and support me, but I know that isn't the case for so many people.”

Kym - who also shares 11-year-old daughter Polly with ex-husband Jamie Lomas - admitted how “awful” it was to think that so many women struggle to afford basic necessities for their children.

The 46-year-old said: “As a mum it breaks my heart. To think there are people out there who aren't able to buy nappies for their children or to give them a safe place to sleep each night is awful.”

Kym had previously shared how being a young mum on benefits left her in a “rut”.

“I was pregnant at 18, so I've lived on £80 a week. It's hard when you're in that situation. When you've got two kids and you're living in rented accommodation, it's hard to get out of the rut.

“It’s not easy at all. At 18, you should be doing other things, not changing nappies and worrying about how you’re going to afford a pram.

“By the time I paid my bills and did the shopping, I was left with about a fiver a week. It was grim. Sometimes the money in the electricity meter would run out and we would be sitting in the dark.

“My son was obsessed with Thomas The Tank Engine, but I didn’t ever have enough money to buy him one,” she added.