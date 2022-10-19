Kourtney Kardashian accused of ‘propagating Satanism’ in skeleton suit photo

The reality star (43) shared a series of Halloween-themed photos in an Instagram post on Wednesday, which she captioned with a simple ghost emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been accused of “propagating satanism” for wearing matching skeleton costumes in bed together.

One picture showed some bat-shaped pancakes while another featured some of Kourtney and Travis’ extravagant Halloween decorations outside their Calabasas mansion, including a line of pumpkins leading up to her front door and two giant skeletons guarding the house.

In one of the photos, the mum-of-three snuggled up beside her drummer husband wearing skeleton costumes that zipped the whole way up to the top of their heads, covering their faces.

A banner reading “Until death do us part” hung on the bed’s headboard behind them.

While some fans thought the spooky snaps were “so cute”, others thought they were “scary” and could attract dangerous spirits into her home.

“You are consciously propagating Satanism, how much money did you take for this Satanic advertisement,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Halloween is deadly, ppl please open your eyes, to celebrate ghosts is nothing but inviting trouble to yourself.”

And a third warned: “Ahhh this thing no good at all, attracts demons spirits that ruin lifes (sic).”

It comes after a source told US Weekly that Kourtney would “100pc” be joining Travis on Blink-182's upcoming world tour.

The band are set to hit the road for the first time in nearly 10 years – with stops in Dublin’s 3Arena and Belfast’s SSE Arena on the cards.

And Kourtney will be there to cheer Travis on at “as many stops as possible, as much as her schedule allows.”

“She will 100pc be joining Travis and the band on tour,” the insider revealed. “She’s looking forward to the kids coming along for some shows.”