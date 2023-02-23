Kinahan gangster’s son shares love for Steven Gerrard’s daughter Lilly-Ella on her birthday

19-year-old Lilly-Ella’s Premier League legend dad also paid a sweet tribute to his daughter on her birthday

Lee Byrne, the 23-year-old son of Kinahan cartel criminal Liam Byrne, has wished his girlfriend and daughter of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard a happy 19th birthday.

Sweet snaps of the pair shared to Instagram show the loved-up couple attending matches and enjoying nights-out together as Byrne calls Lilly-Ella his “cherub.”

"I hope your day is as special as you,” the Dubliner captioned a cosy photo of the couple at dinner. “Love you cherub.”

Lee Byrne pays a birthday tribute to his girlfriend Lilly-Ella Gerrard.

He adds: “Happy birthday my Lil.”

Lee, who has no involvement in criminality, publicly revealed his relationship with the eldest child of Premier League phenom Gerrard in November.

Lee Byrne pays a birthday tribute to his girlfriend Lilly-Ella Gerrard.

After months of speculation, Lee described his influencer girlfriend as his “little love” and the pair have already spent many sun-soaked holidays together – inlcuding ringing in the New Year in Dubai with Lilly’s familiy.

The 19-year-old’s dad also paid a sweet tribute to his daughter on her birthday.

Lee Byrne pays a birthday tribute to his girlfriend Lilly-Ella Gerrard.

Taking to Instagram, Gerrard wrote: “Happy 19th birthday @lilly.gerrardd hope your day is as special as you are.”

A carousel of snaps show the blonde social media star posing for the camera.

Last September, footage emerged of the former Liverpool captain hanging out with Lee’s father, Liam Byrne, as they spoke to a football fan on a video call.

Gerrard invites the fan to a “Reds” match before Byrne offers to set up a dinner between the pair.

"You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over… come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” the Crumlin criminal says.

Steven Gerrard, his daughter Lilly-Ella and Lee Byrne have no involvement whatsoever in criminality.

Liam Byrne is a close associate of crime boss Daniel Kinahan and the brother of drug dealer David Byrne, who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Byrne fled Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized millions of euro of his wealth in 2019.

CAB has also seized dozens of high-powered vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and Byrne's Raleigh Square home in Crumlin.