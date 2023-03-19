Kinahan gangster’s son Lee Byrne says Steven Gerrard’s wife Alex is his ‘other ma’

The 23-year-old, who has no involvement in crime, is currently dating Lilly-Ella Gerrard (19), whose father is none other than Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Lee Byrne, the son of Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne, has said Steven Gerrard’s wife Alex is his “other ma” in a Mother’s Day tribute.

Lilly-Ella and Lee have been together for nearly a year and he regularly shares his love for his girlfriend on social media.

But instead of showing off Lilly-Ella today, Lee instead praised her mum Alex in honour of Mother’s Day.

Lee with Alex Gerrard

He shared a photo of himself and the model smiling together on his Instagram stories and wrote “Happy Mother’s Day to my other ma”, adding two laughing emojis, a red heart emoji, and a monkey emoji.

Lee also paid tribute to his dad’s partner, Simoan McEnroe, with a throwback snap.

“Happy Mother’s Day mum, love you always,” he wrote.

Last July, The Sunday World revealed that Lee had found love with the teenage daughter of a high-profile footballer.

He had previously concealed her identity by keeping her face hidden in photos together.

The pair went public with their romance in November with an Instagram snap of the two wrapping their arms around each other.

Lee Byrne with Simoan McEnroe, the partner of his father Liam Byrne

After months of speculation, Lee described Lilly-Ella, a social media influencer, as his “little love.”

Lee posted a photo of him kissing the forehead of his girlfriend, who then shared the photo on her Instagram account which was then re-shared by Lee.

The couple also rang in the new year together in Dubai alongside Lilly-Ella’s family including her football star dad.

It comes after Steven Gerrard spent St Patrick’s Day in Dublin where he hung out with a Kinahan cartel foot soldier and visited Conor McGregor’s pub in the capital.

The Champions League winner posted pictures of himself with Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little in a vehicle and captioned it “All day lad”.

He was later pictured at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin, although there was no sign of the Notorious at the venue.

Little (24) from the Drimnagh area of Dublin, has been identified by CAB in the High Court as being a low-level member of the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

He is close pals with Lee Byrne.