Kim Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ her relationship with Balenciaga after ‘bondage’ teddy bears campaign

The ad featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she’s “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga following their controversial new teddy bear campaign that involves children.

The ad campaign, which was removed from all platforms following severe backlash, featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear and an image of a Supreme Court opinion on a child abuse imgery case.

The Skims owner, who has four children with rapper Kanye West, has broken her silence about the campaign and her future relationship with Balenciaga.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” she said in a social media statement.

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she added.

Kardashian said she’s currently “re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children”.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” she added.

Balenciaga had issued a public apology for their campaign last week.

“We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” the Spanish brand’s statement read. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”