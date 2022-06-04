Khloe Kardashian supports Dublin hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons at launch
IRISH hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons managed to pull off a huge coup by getting Khloe Kardashian to help launch his new haircare brand in Los Angeles.
The Dubliner is pictured here at the bash in L.A. with Khloe, who looks amazing in a figure-hugging champagne pink outfit.
Andrew (34), from Ballinteer, now lives in L.A. and is known for tending the tresses of the Kardashians, including sisters Khloe, Kim and Kourtney and their mum Kris Jenner.
His other clients include Madonna, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham.
Andrew’s mother Aileen and sister Olivia flew over to L.A. especially for the launch.
He launched his name brand in his home country of Ireland in late March exclusively with Boots
On Friday night in L.A. Andrew celebrated his American launch with some of his well-known clients.
Andrew was also honoured on the night by the Los Angeles LGBT Centre and Trans Economic Empowerment Program for his work with the group which provides a unique opportunity for beauty professionals to donate unused personal hygiene and cosmetic products to transgender and gender non-conforming people.
The celebrity hairdresser earlier this year opened up about the "really tough time" he had growing up in Ireland as a gay man.
"It was really tough. It felt like a different country back then,” he said on the Late Show.
"I never really figured out my place in Ireland because I never felt welcome here. From childhood I knew I couldn't be myself in my own country."
Andrew left his all boys rugby school at a very young age to work in a salon with all women.
"I left school when I was 13 to work in a hair salon,” he recalled. “It was the first time I felt safe to be myself.
Read more
"They weren't expecting me to pretend to be something I'm not. I could be me. Luckily, women saved my life and supported me even before it was socially acceptable to do so."
He believes Ireland has progressed since he moved to America.
"Luckily, the country has done a complete 180,” he stressed. “In my thirties now I'm coming back to the most liberal country and I get to be myself here finally.
"I felt so proud to be from the first country in the whole world to vote in marriage equality by popular vote."
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home