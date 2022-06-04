Khloe Kardashian supports Dublin hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons at launch

Andrew (34), from Ballinteer, now lives in L.A. and is known for tending the tresses of the Kardashians

IRISH hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons managed to pull off a huge coup by getting Khloe Kardashian to help launch his new haircare brand in Los Angeles.

The Dubliner is pictured here at the bash in L.A. with Khloe, who looks amazing in a figure-hugging champagne pink outfit.

Andrew (34), from Ballinteer, now lives in L.A. and is known for tending the tresses of the Kardashians, including sisters Khloe, Kim and Kourtney and their mum Kris Jenner.

His other clients include Madonna, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham.

Andrew’s mother Aileen and sister Olivia flew over to L.A. especially for the launch.

He launched his name brand in his home country of Ireland in late March exclusively with Boots

On Friday night in L.A. Andrew celebrated his American launch with some of his well-known clients.

Andrew was also honoured on the night by the Los Angeles LGBT Centre and Trans Economic Empowerment Program for his work with the group which provides a unique opportunity for beauty professionals to donate unused personal hygiene and cosmetic products to transgender and gender non-conforming people.

The celebrity hairdresser earlier this year opened up about the "really tough time" he had growing up in Ireland as a gay man.

"It was really tough. It felt like a different country back then,” he said on the Late Show.

"I never really figured out my place in Ireland because I never felt welcome here. From childhood I knew I couldn't be myself in my own country."

Andrew left his all boys rugby school at a very young age to work in a salon with all women.

"I left school when I was 13 to work in a hair salon,” he recalled. “It was the first time I felt safe to be myself.

"They weren't expecting me to pretend to be something I'm not. I could be me. Luckily, women saved my life and supported me even before it was socially acceptable to do so."

He believes Ireland has progressed since he moved to America.

"Luckily, the country has done a complete 180,” he stressed. “In my thirties now I'm coming back to the most liberal country and I get to be myself here finally.

"I felt so proud to be from the first country in the whole world to vote in marriage equality by popular vote."