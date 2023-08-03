Kerry Katona shows off weight loss transformation after exercising with chest infection

The former Atomic Kitten star has been shedding pounds thanks to her new fitness regime.

Kerry Katona has proudly shared her weight loss transformation after “pushing herself” to exercise while sick with a chest infection.

The former Atomic Kitten star has been shedding pounds thanks to her new fitness regime, the Francis Diet.

She has credited personal trainer Scott Francis with helping her get from 13 stone down to a size 10 – but her journey isn’t stopping there.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Kerry shared a before and after post showing off her slim figure in a pair of skin-hugging black leggings and a tight black t-shirt.

“Omg!!!!!!!!! It’s getting there!!!” she wrote before tagging her trainer and gym buddies.

“Still got a long way to go!!!!” the mum-of-five added.

Two days earlier, Kerry recorded an Instagram Live as she recorded herself doing a home workout.

She explained to her followers that she had been suffering with a chest infection as well as back issues caused by scoliosis.

Hopping onto her exercise bike, she said: “I’m in my gym at home. As you all know, I’ve been doing the Francis diet and it’s going really well.

“I’ve still got a long way to go. I’ve really pushed myself this morning because I was so, so tired today.

“I’m just pushing myself because I’m really not in the mood for it today. Ladies, you know what it’s like when you get your period, and you feel like s***e and you’ve not slept very well.

“Mind over matter – that's what you’ve got to do. I did my yoga this morning but once I’ve done this workout and I’ve pushed myself, I’ll feel really good later.”

She continued: “We've just got to power on through. My body’s sore from training yesterday and I’m so determined to get back into shape. It’s not even the shape – it’s the mindset, the positivity side of things.

“I want to tone up, I want to feel great... You’ve got to do the hard stuff to get to the good stuff.”