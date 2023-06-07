Kerry Katona shares topless photo of husband as she calls him ‘the most beautiful soul’
‘Ryan is living his ultimate fantasy – he’s got himself a MILF. Ha!’
Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona paid a gushing tribute to her husband Ryan on his 35th birthday, after last month saying her sex life with the fitness trainer was the best it’s ever been.
“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul I know!! @ryanmahoney_7 your catching up to me!!!! 35 today…. We love you all the world,” Kerry wrote.
TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson chimed in: “Happy Birthday @ryanmahoney_7 ! Same day as my youngest… Thank you for my making my gorgeous @kerrykatona7 a truly happy woman ❤️
Another follower said: “Your Ryan is an absolute ledge. Happy birthday mate hope you have a top day xxx”
Last month Kerry revealed details about the couple’s love life.
“My sex life is the best it’s ever been,” she said.
“As you get older, you’re not trying to please all of the time and you become more confident.
“Me and Ryan have been together for almost five years now and I feel more relaxed with him than I have with anyone else. Ryan is living his ultimate fantasy – he’s got himself a MILF. Ha!”
Kerry and Ryan are set to celebrate their fifth anniversary next month.
He popped the question while they were on holiday in Spain for Kerry’s 40th birthday back in August 2020.
Ryan made sure Kerry's five children – Molly, Lilly-Sue, Heidi, Max, and Dylan-Jorge - were involved in the exciting moment and even had them help pick out her engagement ring.
