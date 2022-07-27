Kerry Katona shares heartbreak as daughter says she doesn’t ‘want to be here anymore’

The Atomic Kitten singer told of her 15-year-old daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety in her latest column for New! Magazine.

Kerry Katona has opened up about her heartbreak after her teenage daughter told her that she “didn’t want to be here anymore.”

The Atomic Kitten singer told of her 15-year-old daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety in her latest column for New! Magazine.

In the column, Kerry referenced model Christine McGuiness’ daughter Penelope, who told her parents that she was experiencing suicidal thoughts while at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mum-of-five was inspired to get candid about her own child’s struggles.

“I don't think the pandemic had that much of an effect on my children in that sense, but Heidi suffers with anxiety and a lack of self-confidence in general,” she wrote.

“And she has got to a point where she's spoken like that. She once sat on her bed and told me she didn't want to be here anymore.”

She added: “It broke my heart and I cried my eyes out.”

Kerry shares Heidi and her brother Maxwell (14) with her ex-husband Mark Croft, who she was married to between 2007 and 2011.

The 41-year-old is also mum to Molly (20) and Lilly-Sue (19), who she shares with her first husband Brian McFadden, as well as 8-year-old Dylan-Jorge, whose father is the late rugby player George Kay.

It comes after Kerry revealed how she was once so broke that she considered suicide.

The singer explained that she feared she wouldn’t be able to support or even feed her children.

“There's been times when I've been ­wanting to drive my car off a bridge because I think, 'How am I going to clothe these five kids?” she said during an appearance on The Sun newspaper's Dear Deidre podcast.

“I understand the anxiety over money. It used to come to September and I'd think, 'Oh my God, I've got to buy five lots of uniforms, five lots of PE kits, five lots of shoes and PE shoes and school bags.' I'd think, 'How am I literally going to do it?’”