Kerry Katona says women who take leave for period pains should just ‘crack on’

Kerry Katona has said that women who take time off from work because of period pains should just take some painkillers and “crack on” instead.

The former Atomic Kitten star said that she and other people who menstruate have “powered through so far” and don’t need to stop working.

She was commenting after Spain recently became the first country in Europe to introduce paid “menstrual leave” from work for those suffering from “incapacitating periods”.

Writing in her New Magazine column, the mum-of-five said: “We were talking about periods on my BBC podcast last week and I heard that Spain is passing a law to allow workers to take paid 'menstrual leave' from work."

“I mean, we've all powered through so far, haven't we? Keep hydrated, get some paracetamol down you and a heated pad for your stomach.”

She added: “I did three panto performances with Covid. I felt like I was dying but I kept going. But that's my work ethic, you've just got to crack on.”

It comes after the singer paraded her £200k (€224k) Lamborghini Urus V8 around her neighbourhood as she drove to her nail appointment this week.

Kerry bought the flashy lime green car last year and has been spotted driving it around Cheshire while running errands over the past few months.

She was snapped this week cruising around Alderley Edge, the village in Cheshire where she lives with her kids, and poking fun at the paparazzi as she stepped out of her SUV.

In one photo, the 42-year-old can be seen sticking her tongue out as she exited the car before heading to get her nails done.

Kerry donned a casual look for the outing, contrasting with her expensive ride, wearing a simple grey t-shirt and a black coat, with no makeup on.

The former glamour model previously revealed that she paid for the Lamborghini with the money she made from making OnlyFans content.

She said that she’s become a millionaire since she began selling racy snaps on the adult site back in summer 2020.

Now, Kerry charges $24.99 (€23) per month for subscribers to get a glimpse of her raunchy content, which she has previously teased on her Instagram page.

She had previously declared bankruptcy in 2008 and 2013.