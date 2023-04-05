Kerry Katona says she’s had ‘worse things’ in her mouth after drinking her own urine

Kerry said the bizarre remedy has “psychological” benefits.

Kerry Katona has said she has “no dignity whatsoever” after drinking and being sprayed with her own urine for a new TV show.

The former Atomic Kitten star is appearing on E4’s The Big Celebrity Detox alongside Love Island contestants Toby Aromolaran and Megan Barton-Hanson and other famous faces.

The show follows the celebrities as they head to a retreat in Thailand to try some unusual remedies and treatments, including meditation, breath work, and open grave therapy, where they lie in a hole in the ground for a period of time.

But the most bizarre task of all involved drinking their own urine, which Kerry said has “psychological” benefits.

“I’ve had worse things in my mouth!” she told OK! Magazine.

“It’s psychological, but then we had to spray it on ourselves and I was like, ‘This is the unsexiest golden shower I’ve ever had in my life!’

“But my piss is alright. My skin felt nice when I put it on my face, but it isn’t the same unless it’s in a sexy way.

“After this show comes out, there’s no dignity for me whatsoever. I’m exposed, I’m naked, I’m drinking piss, I’ve got my t**s out, I’m throwing up. No glamour in it at all!”

The mum-of-five said that she was keen to sign up for the show as she considers herself a “spiritual” person and was impressed after “microdosing” magic mushrooms with her fiancé, Ryan Mahoney, in Marbella six months ago.

Speaking about her experience, Kerry shared: “I cried my eyes out – it was incredibly emotional and I felt a huge weight had been lifted afterwards.

“So I was up for trying other types of therapies.

“I’m desperate to do ayahuasca (a plant-based psychedelic). I’ve also been in touch with a doctor in Bristol who does therapy with MDMA for PTSD,” she added.

The OnlyFans content creator said she also tried out spanking therapy with boxer Michael Page, although she was more apprehensive about this.

“I adore Michael, but I refused to do it at first. It felt like cheating a little bit! I wasn’t keen on being spanked by another man, because I felt bad for Ryan.

“I’m a very loyal person in that respect, and I had Ryan in my head. But you know what, I’ve got an arse worth spanking!”

However, she said the experience as a whole was worth it and gave her a new perspective on life, with breathwork therapy having the most profound effect on her.

“I’m on a spiritual journey myself and I feel like I’ve got back into it again, because I got lost a little bit. I should be dead.

“I overdosed three times on coke. I’m very lucky to be alive. I’ve had four sets of foster parents, been in three refuges and went to eight different schools.

“We’ve all got shit, but it’s about what we do with that shit as adults and how it impacts our lives,” Kerry added.