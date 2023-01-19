Kerry Katona says she’s ‘back to my old self’ after major hair transformation

The former Atomic Kitten star had been sporting bright pink locks since August but decided to change up her appearance.

Kerry was all smiles after dying her hair blonde again

Kerry Katona has said that she’s “back to my old self” after dying her hair blonde again.

But on Wednesday, she told her followers that’s she gone back to basics as she unveiled her new platinum do.

Sharing a carousel of playful photos that showed off her freshly styled hair, which included snaps of the 42-year-old throwing up a peace sign, Kerry thanked her teenage daughter Heidi for accompanying her to the salon, The Style Lounge outside Manchester.

“Back to my old self!! Who’s living the blonde??? Last pic is my fav!!” she wrote, referencing a photo of her sticking her tongue out in a swanky restaurant.

“Thanks @heidikatona and once again @thestyle_loungeae_ what a great job with my hair I’m loving it!!!”

The mum-of-five also took to her Instagram stories as she once again declared that she was “back to blonde” in a boomerang with 15-year-old Heidi.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to compliment Kerry on her new blonde tresses, including TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, who was full of love for her pal, writing: “There’s my girl”.

Another person said: “Deffo love you with blonde hair. I just had a memory of when I was a kid watching you on the telly, i wished I had brown eyes and blonde hair like you.

“I had strawberry blonde hair and blonde eyes. Isn’t it funny that we were never happy with what we had when we were younger. Now I’m trying to go back to my strawberry roots”.

Someone else added: “Prefer you blonde Kerry”.

While a third chimed in: “Blonde makes you look 10 years younger so suits you .”

And another fan agreed: “The blonde is back and it is the best colour for you kerry,” adding a series of flame emojis.