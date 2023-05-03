Kerry Katona says she was ‘completely unaware’ she was due in court on driving offence

Kerry there was “mixed messages”

Kerry Katona has claimed she "completely unaware" she was supposed to be in court last week after failing to appear on an old driving offence.

The 42-year-old star revealed she had no idea she was due before the beak in relation to an offence dating back to August 2018.

Kerry explain that she and fiancé Ryan Mahoney did try to get in touch with the court but did not hear anything back.

"Last Tuesday, I was supposed to be in Manchester Crown Court, but I was completely unaware,” she wore in her New! Magazine column.

“Ryan and I sent an email to them two weeks ago to see if I needed to attend, but we didn't hear back. It was for a driving offence from 2018.”

“In the end, the case was dismissed by the judge and it was thrown out of court, so that's a relief."

The mum-of-five, of Alderley Edge, Cheshire, was fined £660 at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court in March 2019, as well as a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Just last month, Kerry was caught driving her flash new £200,000 Lamborghini without valid tax, which could result in a £1,000 fine.