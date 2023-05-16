Kerry Katona says sex life is ‘the best it’s ever been’ now that she’s older
The former Atomic Kitten star (42) made the explosive revelation in her latest OK! Magazine column.
Kerry Katona has confessed that she’s worried about marrying her fiancé even though her sex life is “the best it’s ever been”.
The former Atomic Kitten star (42) made the explosive revelation in her latest OK! Magazine column after model Kelly Brook recently claimed sex gets better with age.
Kerry agreed with Kelly’s comments and said that she and her partner Ryan Mahoney (34) are happier than ever in the bedroom.
“My sex life is the best it’s ever been,” she said.
“As you get older, you’re not trying to please all of the time and you become more confident.
“Me and Ryan have been together for almost five years now and I feel more relaxed with him than I have with anyone else. Ryan is living his ultimate fantasy – he’s got himself a MILF. Ha!”
The mum-of-five said that while relationship with Ryan is strong, she has her reservations about marrying him as she’s tied the knot three times already.
She has previously been married to former Westlife star Brian McFadden from 2002 to 2004, taxi driver Mark Croft from 2007 to 2010, and the late George Kay from 2014 to 2017.
Kerry admitted that it can “feel embarrassing” when a marriage doesn’t work out, adding that she doesn’t want to go “through it all again”.
She said: “I kept going back to my ex, George, because I didn’t want another public divorce. I think that’s what holds me back when it comes to marrying Ryan.
Read more
“I know I’ll be with him forever, but there is that part of me that is worried about going through it all again.
“But I think we’ll go to Vegas at some point and just get it done,” she added.
Kerry and Ryan are set to celebrate their fifth anniversary next month.
He popped the question while they were on holiday in Spain for Kerry’s 40th birthday back in August 2020.
Ryan made sure Kerry's five children – Molly, Lilly-Sue, Heidi, Max, and Dylan-Jorge - were involved in the exciting moment and even had them help pick out her engagement ring.
