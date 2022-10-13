Kerry Katona says ‘nasty’ late husband would practice black magic and cast spells in the bathroom

The star revealed abusive ex George Kay predicted his own death and ordered a paranormal investigation to happen in their home.

Kerry Katona (42) has revealed shocking “paranormal” details about her abusive marriage to the late George Kay, who she says would practice black magic in the bathroom.

The star told The Daily Mail that he would cast spells on her after he “became obsessed with the occult.”

George Kay died aged 39 from cocaine-use at a Holiday Inn hotel in July 2019.

Kerry has since opened up about her “nasty, nasty” ex-husband who was often violent and would threaten her and her family.

Paranormal investigators arrived at the house when mysterious flies would fill the room once George took to spell-casting.

"I had to hoover them all up, but I would go back and they were all there again,” she told the Daily Mail. "It was weird.”

"He had been going to all these spiritual churches and meetings and stuff.”

"When we split up, he was so f**ed up from coke that he would talk to himself in the mirror and he would do spells on me saying I was his devil angel.”

“And to the point where he was making people call him Gabriel, like the Archangel Gabriel.”

Kerry said the flies in the bathroom prompted paranormal investigators to visit “because this s**t kept happening.”

"It was crazy and they had a spirit box which meant the spirit can talk to you,” she told the Daily Mail.

"It said it did that to George's face [gave him Bell's Palsy] and he said he wanted us out of his house. It was f***ing crazy.”

The Atomic Kitten star called her ex-husband a “nasty nasty f***er” who “was more scary when he wasn't on anything.”

She revealed on Loose Women recently that her mother –who Kay had threatened to rape and “slash her up” in front of Kerry – that she “was waiting on the police to knock on the door and say he had killed me.”

The star shared how she would cover up her bruises and avoid questions about the abuse, eventually taking a restraining order against Kay for the safety of her kids.

Kerry tackles her life story in her new autobiography ‘Kerry Katona: Whole Again’ and covers everything from her mental heath struggles with bipolar disorder to her marriage with George.

"'I wouldn't change any of it. I wouldn't change the drugs, the bankruptcy, the men, the marriages, the divorces, the TV appearances, because I wouldn't be on this path that I am on today,” she told The Daily Mail.