Kerry Katona says her ‘looks and chest’ gave her a good life as she defends OnlyFans

Kerry Katona has said she used her “looks and my chest to get me out of the council estate” as she stood over her raunchy OnlyFans content.

The defiant former Atomic Kitten star, who claims to have made over £1million on the X-rated subscription site, said it makes her feel “empowered”.

The 42-year-old, who charges users £24.99 to access her account, added that the site had made her “lots of money” and allowed her to give her children “a good life”.

She was defending the platform after OnlyFans model Eliza Rose Watson erected a billboard promoting her adult content just yards away from a primary school.

Kerry

Asked what she thought of the billboard being put up close to a school, Kerry told Jeremy Kyle Live on TalkTV: “I feel what children are being taught in school is wrong. I read an article that children as young as nine are being taught about masturbation in school which is ridiculous.

“This is an over 18s site. We've also got alcohol, the government advertises that and it's an over 18s drink. Nowhere on this billboard does it say people should sign up.”

Kerry argued people of all ages are exposed to sexualised content on the high street where companies like Ann Summers and Victoria's Secret also advertise their wares on billboards.

“I'm a woman,” she declared. “I feel empowered by this. I see more nudity on the beach when I go away with my children. Should I stop taking my children to the beach?

“I think the stigma that goes along with OnlyFans is what's causing the problem. OnlyFans is not just explicit content. I can go on OnlyFans and subscribe to a fitness regime or a makeup tutorial.

“Yes there's explicit stuff on there, yes I do that myself. My children are aware of it. They're older, they understand it.”

Kerry said that OnlyFans had helped her out of a bad financial situation and defended using her looks to make money.

“This is a money-making thing,” she pointed out. “I've been through bankruptcies twice. I started out as a glamour model, I wasn't going to be a rocket scientist.

“I use my looks and my chest to get me out of the council estate. For me, all I care about it is what my kids think of me.

“I'm earning lots of money and creating great memories, great adventures. It's given me opportunities to create this amazing life that I've given my children.'

Kerry previously revealed how she was forced to sell the last remaining memento from her marriage to Brian McFadden when she unable to pay her rent during lockdown in 2020.

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate sold off an old fashioned jukebox worth £15,000 for just £1,900 from their time together.

“I was skint,” she told The Sun. “I had to sell my massive jukebox which was a wedding present from Brian - it was the only thing I took, I just took the kids and that jukebox, which was like 16 grand.

“I had to sell it for £1,900 to pay the rent, and I thought, ‘do you know what, let's get my t**s out’. I used to do it, so why not do it again? And it was the best thing I ever did.”

Now, Kerry says, she is earning lots of money and “creating great memories, great adventures. It's given me opportunities to create this amazing life that I've given my children”.

“I came to the conclusion that God had given me two amazing assets in my boobs and I had better use them.'

“Now I have earned hundreds of thousands of pounds on OnlyFans.'

Kerry revealed that not only does fiancé Ryan Mahoney not have a problem with her sharing revealing pictures of herself online, he even helped her take the snaps for her first shoot, with her eldest daughter Molly (21) also assisting.