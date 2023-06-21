Kerry Katona reveals mum sold Brian McFadden wedding ring on Ebay

Kerry fell out with her mum in 2007 after Sue accused Kerry’s then-husband Mark Croft of being a drug dealer in a newspaper

Kerry Katona has revealed that her mum sold her wedding ring from her marriage to Brian McFadden after a heated row.

The former Atomic Kitten singer donated the wedding bands to her mum Sue after she called things off with the Westlife star in 2004.

However, she fell out with her mum in 2007 after Sue accused Kerry’s then-husband Mark Croft of being a drug dealer in a newspaper quote.

And according to Kerry’s latest OK! Magazine column, their relationship was so bad that Sue sold the gifted wedding and engagement rings on eBay.

Speaking about Katie Price selling her iconic pink wedding dress she wore when she tied the knot with Peter Andre in 2005, the mum-of-five wrote: “She once said that she was keeping them for her daughters, which I understand as I wanted my girls to have my wedding rings, just so they had something from their parents being in love”

“But I gave the rings from my first marriage to my mum and when we fell out she sold them on eBay.

“My second wedding ring, I gave back, and my third broke. So, unfortunately, my girls don’t have anything from the wedding days – but they have our genes. What more could they want?”

Kerry and Brian married in Co Meath in 2002 and share two daughters together - Molly (21) and Lilly-Sue (20).

The pair split in 2004 and their divorce was finalised two years later. Brian went on to wed - and later divorce - Vogue Williams, who is now happily marry to Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews.

Meanwhile, Kerry married taxi driver Mark Croft, the father of Heidi (16) and Maxwell (14), in 2007 but divorced four years later.

She welcomed daughter Dylan-Jorge (8) with her ex-husband George Kay, who died of an overdose in 2019, and is now engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney after he popped the question in 2020.